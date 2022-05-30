WCIA — Top Illinois football target and Class of 2023 offensive lineman Zachary Aamland made his college choice official Monday, choosing Illinois over offers from Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Boston College, and more.

The three-star recruit comes from The Hun School in Princeton, N.J., the same school as freshman tight end Owen Anderson and walk-on kicker Will McManus. The New Jersey pipeline also continues for the Illini, as Aamland joins four others from the Garden State currently on the roster.