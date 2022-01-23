Illini add Moline athlete Matthew Bailey

MOLINE (WCIA) — Illinois football has picked up another in-state recruit for the Class of 2022, getting the commitment of Moline athlete Matthew Bailey on Sunday.

I am thankful and extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Illinois. Sending a huge thank you to everyone who supported me on this journey.🔵🟠 #famILLy @BretBielema @CoachMorrissey7 @coachPatRyan @Coach_Walters pic.twitter.com/Kdb880ex5W — Matthew Bailey (@MatthewBailey_7) January 23, 2022

Bailey chose the Illini over offers from FCS schools Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois, and South Dakota. Playing wide receiver and safety, the 6’2″ athlete could help add depth to the Illini on either side. On offense, Bailey had over 800 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns this season. His efforts landed him on the IHSFCA 7A All-State team.

Bailey is the 11th in-state recruit to sign in the Class of 2022.