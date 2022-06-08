URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman spoke about the decision to no longer have a men’s ice hockey team at Illinois. The plan to add the sport was being explored for more than 5 years. Whitman says they had to look at funds and at this time Whitman says they do not have sound funding to finance the plan.

Whitman says they are investing in new benefits for student athletes with the Alston Awards, NIL, and student athlete employment rights. He also said no longer adding hockey will allow them to spend more on other sports such as volleyball, wrestling and gymnastics.

“It was evident to I think everybody that now was the right time that there just wasn’t a ready solution out there that was showing itself to get us across the finish line in any meaningful time frame and so it wasn’t, certainly it was our decision ultimately to make, but as we looked around the room, kind of took a straw pull at all the different entities that have been involved in the project everybody was understanding and agreeing that this was the right moment,” Whitman said.

Whitman said if the right opportunity were to present itself down the road he would be open to it, but right now he wants to invest in the sports they have at Illinois right now.