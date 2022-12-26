TAMPA, Fla. (WCIA) — Illinois football arrived in Tampa Monday for the ReliaQuest Bowl and the WCIA 3 Sports team will be there every step of the way to cover the team. Sports Director Bret Beherns will have reports from Florida for eight days, including two hour long specials, in addition to a 30-minute taped special airing in five different markets across Illinois.

After an 8-4 regular season, the Illini are playing Mississippi State on Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in the program’s first Florida bowl since 1999.

Here is how to watch the Your Illini Nation Bowl Specials on air, all times listed CST:

CHAMPAIGN:

Thursday, 12/29 from 7-8p on WCIA, Your Illini Nation Bowl Special LIVE from Tampa

Saturday, 12/31 from 6:30-7p on WCIA, Your Illini Nation Bowl Special (30-minute taped show)

Saturday, 12/31 from 9-10p on WCIX (hour long special replay)

Sunday, 1/1 from 9-10p on WCIX (hour long special replay)

Monday, 1/2 from 9-10a on WCIA, Your Illini Nation Pregame Show LIVE from Tampa

CHICAGO:

Saturday, 12/31 from 6:30-7p on WGN

PEORIA:

Monday, 12/26 from 4-4:30p on WMBD

Friday, 12/30 from 9:30-10p on WYZZ

Sunday, 1/1 from 6:30-7a on WMBD

ROCKFORD:

Sunday, 1/1 from 10:30-11p on WQRF

QUAD CITIES:

Friday, 12/30 from 6:30-7p on WHBF

Friday, 12/30 from 9-9:30p on KGCW

Friday, 12/30 from 9:30-10p on KLJB