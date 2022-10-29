LINCOLN, Neb. (WCIA) — Despite falling down 9-6 in the second quarter against Nebraska on Saturday, Illinois (7-1, 4-1) stepped up on both sides of the ball to hold the Huskers scoreless from there and take the win 26-9.

The Illini jumped out to an early lead with Tommy DeVito finding Isaiah Williams on a 45-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive. DeVito had 179 yards while Williams led the team in receiving with 93 yards.

Postgame Press Conference: Illinois beats Nebraska 26-9 https://t.co/8FdQxVMwUy — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) October 29, 2022

Safety Quan Martin grabbed a pick on the Cornhuskers first possession of the game, setting the tone for the defense for the game. Senior Sydney Brown would grab two more later in the game, making it two weeks in a row for each to have an interception.

Chase Brown struggled to find room early in the game before scoring two touchdowns in the second quarter, one on the ground and one through the air.

Illinois will next host Michigan State Saturday, Nov. 5.