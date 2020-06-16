House of ‘Paign officially in TBT

WCIA — The House of ‘Paign is officially in The Basketball Tournament. The Illini alumni team features six former players, to go along with three other guys, who will suit up in the 24-team, single elimination, $1 million winner take all event.

House of ‘Paign is the No. 16 seed and will take on No. 17 War Tampa in the opening round on July 4th. The tournament is 10 days long and will broadcast on the ESPN networks.

We're playing 23 games in 10 days this July 🏀 pic.twitter.com/1Qt2CNtXY7 — TBT (@thetournament) June 16, 2020

Former Illini Malcolm Hill, Michael Finke, Nnanna Egwu, Andres Feliz, Cory Bradford and Leron Black will join Mike Daum (South Dakota St.), Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) and Kyle Vinales (Central Connecticut St.) on the roster.