CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A promising Illini career has come to an end earlier than anyone was hoping for, Illinois volleyball junior Ellie Holzman announced on her Instagram that she has medically retired from playing.

“I am medically retiring from the sport that I gave 16 years of my life to,” wrote Holzman. “It ends for everyone at some point. Mine just came a little sooner than I had planned, and that’s okay. I’m still forever grateful I got to live out a little bit of my dream.”

After being held out her freshman year with injury, the former Gatorade Player of the Year played just four matches before tearing her ACL in 2021. She tallied 35 kills in 13 sets.

Also making an announcement on Instagram Friday, defensive specialist Taylor Kuper is saying goodbye to the team.

“Thank you for an incredible four years,” she wrote.

The senior played a big role in all four of her seasons with the Illini. She was eligible to return for one more year because of the COVID season.