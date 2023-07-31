CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Helen Lehman-Winters is the new Illinois cross country head coach and distance events coach, the school announced Monday. She comes to Champaign from Oregon, spending the past four seasons as cross country coach and associate head coach with the Ducks. Lehman-Winters replaces Sarah Haveman, who left earlier this month to become an assistant coach at Texas.

“We want to welcome Helen Lehman-Winters to the Illinois family,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “She brings with her a wealth of experience and success at the highest level. She has a passion for coaching and competition. Helen’s arrival accelerates the upward trajectory of the Fighting Illini cross country and track and field programs that we started with the arrival of our new staff, led by Petros Kyprianou, last summer. We want to thank Helen and her family for their trust and look forward to many successes for our teams and student-athletes under her leadership.”

“I am thrilled to join Coach Kyprianou and the entire Illini family and incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead both the men’s and women’s distance squads into the next chapter of success,” Lehman-Winters said in a statement. “I am grateful to Josh Whitman, his leadership team, and Coach Kyprianou for their trust in me to take on this role. I enjoyed my time at the University of Oregon working with amazing student-athletes and am especially thankful to Coach Johnson and his incredible staff there, but now I can’t wait to get to work in Champaign and contribute to a championship program.”

“I am so excited to welcome Helen to our cross country and track and field team,” Kyprianou said in a statement. “Not only am I ecstatic about the level of care, coaching, and excitement Helen will provide to our cross and distance groups, but also her intelligence, demeanor and teamwork that will complement our talented staff. From the very first talk we had when I approached her about the opportunity here at Illinois, I knew she was the one. Helen brings a wealth of experience, success and wisdom that can help us continue the momentum of a great recruiting class and in our mission of building a championship team. Her work ethic and recruiting ability is championship level, and that is what I have been looking for in a cross country coach. Like the rest of our staff, she possesses a sense of urgency, attention to detail, and laser focus. I can’t wait to get her and the rest of the staff back to begin this new year. I-L-L!”

Prior to her time at Oregon, Lehman-Winters spent 15 years at San Francisco as head men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach from 2003-18. Lehman-Winters’ contract is pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees at its September meeting.