WCIA — Illinois men’s golf is familiar with the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., having made it to match play there the last time the Illini qualified for the NCAA Championships in 2021. Back again, this year’s Illinois squad is focused on bringing home a trophy.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart finished in a tie for 34th during stroke play in that 2021 tournament, while Tommy Kuhl finished 44th. Now as two leaders on the team, the rest of the squad has already started picking their brains. Following a second place finish in the regional, the Illini still think they can do even better.

“I don’t believe in my heart this team has played its best golf yet,” head coach Mike Small said. “We keep getting better, I don’t think we’re near our potential. But it’s been solid all year. It’s a deep team, everyone’s been contributing, been consistent.”

“Me and Adrien [Dumont de Chassart] were actually talking last night, just about regionals and how our team played. And we really didn’t play that good, and that’s exciting,” Kuhl said. “We know that the best golf’s ahead of us, and we know that our average play can beat a lot of good teams.”

The Illini get to avoid the sun at least to start, as they will tee of at 6:10 local time in Arizona on Friday for their first round.