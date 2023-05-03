WCIA — Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green has her first in-state recruit on the board in the Class of 2024 with Hayven Smith verbally committing to play for the Illini on Wednesday. The 6-foot-6 center is also the first Class of 2024 commit for Green and the Illini, coming off a historic season.

“I’m staying home,” Smith posted on social media. “I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois! Huge thank you to everyone who has helped me get to where I am today. Looking forward for what’s to come!”

Smith is currently a junior at Lincoln-Way East, coming off a season where she averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game, named a Class 4A All-State honorable mention selection. Smith also had offers from Purdue, Butler, Cleveland State, North Dakota, Harvard and Evansville, among others.

Green led the Illini to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2003, finishing the season with a 22-10 record.