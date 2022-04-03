EAST ST. LOUIS (WCIA) — Illinois football secured the verbal commitment of East St. Louis junior Antwon “Jojo” Hayden on Tuesday, doubling the size of the Class of 2023 for the Illini with another in-state recruit.

The linebacker chose the Illini over offers from Toledo, Buffalo, Western Michigan, and more. Hayden grew up in Missouri before moving across the Mississippi River for high school. The biggest thing that stood out for Hayden was the Illini’s connection to St. Louis.

I love it when they stay in Orange and Blue! #FAMILLY — Cory Patterson (@Coach_CPatt) March 29, 2022

“I think that what really stuck out was the St. Louis connection,” says Hayden. “They got some St. Louis guys, coach Cory Patterson. Especially my relationship with Coach [Andy] Buh and Coach [Bret] Bielema. Most importantly it was really Coach Patterson and Coach [Terry] Hawthorne. It was just the St. Louis connection that really pulled me in.”

Hawthorne announced this week he is headed to Arkansas to kick start a coaching career, but doing one last favor to his alma mater before heading out.