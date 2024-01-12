WCIA — When Terrence Shannon Jr. will be back for Illinois basketball is the question everyone is wondering. His bid to get back on the State Farm Center court did not get much clarity in the Springfield federal courthouse earlier today, as the presiding judge did not make a ruling on whether to grant Shannon’s temporary restraining order against the University of Illinois to lift his suspension.

The Illini have not needed Shannon over the past four games to find wins at the beginning of the Big Ten slate. After beating Michigan State 71-68 on Thursday night, Illinois is now 3-1 without Terrence. Coleman Hawkins has been a big reason why on both sides of the court, and he says the team is not letting off the court issues affect the team.

“I think it just shows maturity. No one went out and took it like, ‘Oh I gotta be the guy,'” Hawkins said. “I saw people saying our season was cooked on Twitter. It’s just like a slap in the face because we still go out, we still practice the same way, we still practice hard. Everyone still does the same thing, we still got the same routine. It just shows maturity from us, not listening to people and just going out and doing what we do well.”

Hawkins had 15 points and a career-high four blocks in the win against Michigan State.

The Illini will be back on the court Sunday taking on Maryland at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network.