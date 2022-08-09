CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s and women’s cross country coach Sarah Haveman is returning to the Illini in the same position under Petros Kyprianou, the new Illinois director of track and field and cross country. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman announced the move on Tuesday, after he fired Mike Turk in June. Kyprianou was hired exactly two weeks ago to replace Turk, who had been with the Illini since 2006, first as an assistant coach. Whitman also announced Tuesday that Havemen is set to receive a contract extension, pending Board of Trustees approval.

“We are incredibly grateful to Sarah for her dedication and loyalty to our program and our student-athletes,” Whitman said in a statement. “She has been a dynamic member of our head coaching staff, and her competitive, student-centered approach is much appreciated. I am excited for her collaboration with Petros and look forward to her building on the momentum she has created in our distance programs in the years ahead.”

“Sarah will be a great asset to our current and future teams as I felt that her retention is vital to moving forward, especially in our first year in restructuring staff and roster,” Kyprianou said in a statement. “She is a competitive coach with invaluable experience in both distances and cross country that matches our culture and help build a team that will challenge championships as we move forward. Speaking to Sarah, I felt that our minds are in sync and her energy is set to be spread in this new Illini era in track and cross country. I can’t wait to support and help her lead both our men and women cross country crews in the upcoming fall.”