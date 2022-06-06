WCIA — Two former Illinois football greats are on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot in the Class of 2023. Simeon Rice and Kevin Hardy are two of 80 players and nine coaches from FBS and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks up for the prestigious honor.

Eighteen former Illini are currently enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, with linebacker Dana Howard (2018) and defensive tackle Moe Gardner (2022) as the most recent inductees. Howard and Gardner joined 16 previously selected Fighting Illini in the hall of fame, including college football legends Red Grange (inducted 1951) and Dick Butkus (inducted 1983).

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2023 season.

Illini in the College Football Hall of Fame (18)

Alex Agase, G (inducted 1963)

Bob Blackman, coach (inducted 1987)

Al Brosky, DB (inducted 1998)

Dick Butkus, LB (inducted 1983)

Chuck Carney, WR (inducted 1966)

J.C. Caroline, RB (inducted 1980)

Pete Elliot, coach (inducted 1993)

Moe Gardner, DT (inducted 2022)

Jim Grabowski, RB (inducted 1995)

Harold “Red” Grange, RB (inducted 1951)

Edward K. Hall, coach (inducted 1951)

Dana Howard, LB (will be inducted 2018)

Bart Macomber, RB (inducted 1972)

Bernie Shively, G (inducted 1982)

David Williams, WR (inducted 2005)

George W. Woodruff, coach (inducted 1963)

Claude “Buddy” Young, RB (inducted 1968)

Robert Zuppke, coach (inducted 1951)