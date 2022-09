WCIA — Former Illini golfer Nick Hardy will be back on the PGA Tour for the 2022-23 season, earning his PGA Tour Card after a 12th place finish at the Korn Ferry Championships.

It is the second time Hardy has earned his card, after doing so in 2020-21. Hardy finished 10th in The Final 25 standings for the season. He’ll also be joined by former Illini Thomas Detry, who earned his card on Sunday.