CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Griffin Moore is getting exactly what he’s been working for, a chance to play a big role for Illinois. The fifth-year junior tight end caught a career high four passes for 56 yards in last Friday’s game at Kansas, including several third down receptions that kept the chains moving. After catching his first collegiate pass in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Moore has become a bigger part of the offense through the first two games this season.

“My number was called, I just kind of wanted to take advantage of the opportunity,” Moore said about this role in the Kansas game. “There was no thoughts that really went through my head. It was more so, ‘Do what you’ve been doing for a while now. You’ve practiced this some many times.’ It was some emotions because I wanted to get our guys going. I feel like we came out a little flat. I wanted to get everybody going and fired up.”



“Griffin, he’s got a little something to him that we’ve kind of recognized over the past year or so,” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “I know our quarterbacks are really comfortable throwing to him in third down scenarios.”

Moore is the second Illini tight end, playing alongside Tip Reiman, who caught a touchdown pass against the Jayhawks. Overall, Illinois tight ends have accounted for 23 percent of the team’s receiving yards this season.

Illinois hosts No. 7 Penn State Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in a nationally televised game on FOX.