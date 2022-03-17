CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illini interior offensive lineman Kendrick Green is getting set for Year Two in the NFL after a successful first campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Green was picked in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Steelers. He started 15 games in his rookie season, working as a center with future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger and clearing holes for fellow rookie Najee Harris. This season, he’ll be snapping to a new quarterback with Roethlisberger heading to retirement. Reflecting on the challenging season, Green knows it was everything he hoped for.

“I enjoyed it man,” says Green. “A lot of learning lessons, growing pains. But nonetheless, it’s a blessing. It’s my dream come true. Obviously the game is a lot more faster and I was ready for that. But man, the game is a lot more complex and that’s something that I’ve got accustomed to and you kind of learn to appreciate it.”

Green will have some competition for his spot with the Steelers signing former Bear James Daniels and former Viking Mason Cole.