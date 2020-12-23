Green named USA TODAY All-American

WCIA — Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green is a second team USA TODAY All-American, the newspaper announced on Wednesday. The Peoria native is the first Illini offensive player to earn All-America honors since fullback Jay Prosch in 2011. Green is the first offensive lineman to be named All-America since Jon Asamoah in 2009 (second team by Sporting News).

Green is a consensus first team All-Big Ten selection, playing both guard and center. The fourth year junior was the third highest rated guard in the country, according to Pro Football Focus, and the 17th best offensive lineman during the regular season. Green has made 33 straight starts in his Illini career after redshirting as a true freshman.