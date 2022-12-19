WCIA — Illinois women’s basketball took back Braggin’ Rights with a win over Missouri on Sunday, locking up 10 wins before Christmas for the first time since 2006.

For Shauna Green’s effort in turning around the program this season, ESPN named her the Coach of the Week in it’s power rankings. The Illini are 10-2 with the two losses each coming by less than five points. The Illini are relying on their defense and experience to keep moving forward.

“That’s our number one goal is just be the best defenders we can possibly be,” sophomore guard Jayla Oden said. “Defense is going to win games, defense first before offense. Once we get our defense going our offense obviously starts to go.”

“We talk all the time about whether we win or lose, we’re going to learn from it,” Green said. “We watch film, we break it down, and how can we apply that to the next situation so now maybe the outcomes different.”

Illinois is back on the court Wednesday, Dec. 21 against Florida Atlantic.