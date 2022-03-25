CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Shauna Green is in the door and getting to work as the new Illinois women’s basketball coach, but even she know it is going to be an uphill battle to get the Illini back where they want to be.

Green is finishing up her first week on the job after being introduced Tuesday. The resurrection of the program will have to come from the recruiting trails, and more specifically inside the state. Illinois had one player from the Land of Lincoln this past season, exactly as many as Green had on her Dayton team. That is the first recruiting fix on the agenda.

“I call it your bread basket, you’ve got to take care of obviously your home state and then the surrounding states,” says Green. “There’s a lot of talent here. When I was at Dayton we recruited it, and we got a couple of those kids. That shouldn’t happen for Dayton, now I’m going to be made if it happens and Dayton gets them. We need to get them. It’s going to be hard for them to tell us no. And that’s all you can do is do everything you can to recruit as you can and build those relationships. But we have to take care of our home.”

Green will look to break an almost two decade NCAA Tournament drought for the program, dating back to 2003.