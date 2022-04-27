CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The moving and shaking for next year’s Illinois basketball roster continues with multiple changes on Wednesday. Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson entered their names in the NBA Draft. The official early entrant list was released by the league after Sunday’s deadline to declare and both Illini players were included. That’s on top of Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk putting his name in the transfer portal.

Grandison was fourth on the Illini in scoring last season, averaging nine points per game. Hutcherson only played in four games after suffering another season ending injury for the second straight year. Neither player has announced whether or not they’re keeping their college eligibility or turning pro for good.

Bosmans-Verdonk just finished his third season at Illinois, playing in 24 games with two starts, averaging one point and two rebounds per outing.

“We’re in a completely new era of what teams look like and how you build them and they change their minds every other day it seems like and we’ll have to live with that as we move forward here the next few years,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said.

With the changes, Illinois now only has four players remaining from last year’s team who are on scholarship and suited up in a game: Coleman Hawkins, RJ Melendez, Luke Goode and Brandon Lieb.