WCIA — The countdown to game week has hit zero, as Bret Bielema and Illinois football are back Saturday to kickoff the 2023 season.

It has been a long time since Illinois walked off the field in Tampa after a loss in the ReliaQuest Bowl to Mississippi State. Now Illinois has a new quarterback, they have lost an All-American in the backfield, and there are plenty of snaps to go around after almost the whole secondary moved on to the NFL.

In Year 3 of Bielema, outside expectations for the Illini are much higher than in recent years. After a 2022 season where the Illini finished with their most wins since 2007, Bielema still has much more in mind.

“I’ve said multiple times, I didn’t come here to go 8-5. I think we have started to go on a journey that has put us in a good position,” Bielema said in a 1-on-1 with WCIA. “But much like we did Year 1, to go 5-7, we knew we were going to improve on that. And to flip that to go 8-5, but we lost a disappointing bowl game. Lost a handful of games by one score, now we won some games by one score so could’ve gone either way. I think our guys are feeling the love right now. From the outside world looking in, there’s a lot of expectations that are fun to talk about. But the reality is we gotta earn it every week.”

At his past destinations, Bielema had two very different results in Year 3 of his tenures. The Badgers finished 7-6 in 2007, their worst record in Bielema’s seven seasons there. While 2015 was Bielema’s best season at Arkansas going 8-5 with a Liberty Bowl win.

Saturday will be the first meeting between Illinois and Toledo in history. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.