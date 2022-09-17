WCIA — Illinois is getting its rest this week, with its first bye of two for the 2022 season. Players are getting a chance to get healthy ahead of a Thursday night match-up with Chattanooga, but at outside linebacker Gabe Jacas is getting time to adjust to a bigger role in the defense.

Starter Ezekiel Holmes is out for the season after he suffered a leg injury against Virginia. The former three-star Jacas will try and keep the momentum going after a breakout game with two sacks against the Cavaliers.

“It felt good man, I was really excited,” Jacas said. “It felt surreal. Practicing to the best of my ability. You know Ezekiel Holmes is out, that’s unfortunate. But me, I have to just do my part and do my role and just do it for my teammates cause they’re depending on me.”

Kickoff against the Mocs is at 7:30 p.m.