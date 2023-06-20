CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Gabe Jacas and Brooke Mosher are the 2022-23 Illinois Male and Female Freshman of the Year, the school announced on Tuesday. Jacas shined on the football field for the Illini, with Mosher playing a big role on the volleyball court for the Orange and Blue, both were named to their respective All-Big Ten Freshman teams.

Jacas played in every game as a true freshman for the Illini, starting eight games at outside linebacker. The Florida native was named a Freshman All-American pick by four organizations, recording 35 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 4.0 sacks and five quarterback hurries. Jacas tied for the national lead in QB hits among freshman with 13, his four sacks rank second in school history by a true freshman, behind only Hall of Famer Simeon Rice.

Mosher started 17 matches for Illinois volleyball in her redshirt freshman season, recording more than 200 kills and 200 digs in her first season on the court. The Wisconsin native posted double-digit kills in 12 matches, including posting a season high 21 twice.

The recipients were selected by vote of Illinois head coaches and DIA executive staff.