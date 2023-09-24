WCIA — One of the best bits of good news for the Illinois came after its 23-17 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday, as head coach Bret Bielema said he does not believe injuries to cornerbacks Taz Nicholson or Tyler Strain would be serious.

But even if the corners had to miss time, the Illini would probably be more than fine with one of their freshmen stepping in. True freshman defensive backs Zachary Tobe and Saboor Karriem had to come into the game for the injuries and showed why they were so highly ranked. Each had three pass breakups in the win, co-leading the team.

“I feel like I did good, thankful to my coaches of course,” Tobe said. “Coach [Fenelus], staying behind me, staying on me, coaching me up hard. My teammates pushing me every day. Without them I wouldn’t be able to do what I did today.”

Illinois gets back into Big Ten play Saturday against Purdue, as they face former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters for the first time. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. on Peacock.