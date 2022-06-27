WCIA — Illinois basketball is once again taking recruiting international. French forward Zacharie Perrin committed to the Illini on Monday for the Class of 2022. At 6-foot-10, Perrin adds more size to the front court as the 12th scholarship player for next season. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood had said previously he would like to leave one scholarship open to start the season. Perrin had other offers from Memphis, BYU, Florida, Texas and UCLA.

“Coach Underwood and Coach Alexander came up with a very detailed plan for how to take my skillset and body to the next level,” Perrin told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony “They analyzed my film, figured out my strengths and weaknesses, and laid out a plan that made a lot of sense. They are a winning program, coming off back-to-back Big Ten championships. They are also a team that needed a rotation big, so there is a chance I can help them right away.”

Perrin will be the eighth new player to suit up for the first time in an Illini uniform to start the season and the fifth freshmen, joining Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Ty Rodgers and Sencire Harris. Three transfers are also joining the team in Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. to go along with Baylor’s Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja.