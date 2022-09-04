WCIA — After falling to Indiana 23-20 in the Big Ten opener Friday, but the 2022 season for Illinois football is not over by any means.

As head coach Bret Bielema continues to say, Illinois needs to stop finding ways to lose games before finding ways to win them. Bielema and his staff certainly tried to win it late, going for a fourth down at the goal line to give themselves an eight-point lead. Not executing there turned into one of the key differences in the game.

“I thought defensively we were playing really good football,” Bielema said. “That was probably the biggest decision more than anything. We felt good about the call, we had several timeouts. I know obviously the result was failure, so that’s on me 100 percent. I really felt at that time we’d go up two scores and kind of take the game.”

“That what it is at the end of the day, making a play when it’s given to you,” running back Chase Brown said. “It’d be a different game there.”

Illinois hosts Virginia on Saturday at 3 p.m.