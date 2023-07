WCIA — Four-star Chandler, Ariz. running back Ca’Lil Valentine has committed to Illinois, he announced in a ceremony on Saturday.

The Arizona prep star held offers from Arizona, Miami, Oregon, Auburn, and more. He’s ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals, and On3. Now the highest-ranked prospect in the Illini’s Class of 2024, his addition bumps Illinois’ class up to 37th nationally, according to 247Sports.