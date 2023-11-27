WCIA — Four-star offensive lineman recruit Andrew Dennis announced he is committing to Illinois on Monday afternoon.

The Mount Pleasant, Mich. native was previously committed to play at Michigan State, before decommitting in October. Dennis took an official visit over the final weekend of the regular season, right after taking visits to Clemson and Penn State. Ranked at No. 159 in the country according to 247Sports, Dennis is the top-ranked recruit in the Bret Bielema era.

With Julian Pearl, Isaiah Adams, and Jordyn Slaughter all graduating this offseason, Dennis’ addition is an important piece of depth on the line. It comes at a crucial time of year when Bielema and staff are crafting what next season’s roster will look like.

“Unfortunately, a lot of analysis ahead of us. I have an extremely challenging next three or four days going to have a lot of conversations with guys that are on our program,” Bielema said falling the season ending loss to Northwestern. “Guys will be moving on from our program, guys that have played their last game and we’ve known it, but other guys that we have conversations with to see where we can go. I know where we are three years from where we got here and how much growth we’ve had, but it obviously didn’t put us in postseason play, which is everything.”

Dennis will be able to make it official soon as the early signing period opens up on Dec. 20.