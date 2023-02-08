WCIA — Four former Illinois football players received NFL Combine invites. Chase and Sydney Brown, Quan Martin and Devon Witherspoon will all participate in the week long event in Indianapolis Feb. 28-March 6, according to a release on Wednesday.

The four selections tie for the second-most in Illinois program history, only behind 2003 when five Illini attended the Combine. Last year Illinois also had four players attend. The Illini have had eight participants over the past two seasons, tying a program record from 2002-03.