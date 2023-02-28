WCIA — The Big Ten Conference announced its postseason awards on Tuesday, and Illinois women’s basketball was well represented. Makira Cook was named unanimously to the All-Big Ten Coaches First Team, with Genesis Bryant and Kendall Bostic taking places on the Second Team, and Adalia McKenzie getting an honorable mention.

“They definitely are all deserving, and to get that much recognition and that many players on,” Shauna Green said. “I was really, really happy and really pleased. Again, for our kids, they deserve it.”

“Honestly I was just grateful,” McKenzie said. “It was good to see, and knowing Kendall and Gen got on the second team, Makira on the first team, it just feels really good.”

Illinois will play either No. 11-seed Rutgers or No. 14-seed Northwestern on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis.