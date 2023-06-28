SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Four former Illinois men’s golfers are in the field at this week’s Memorial Health Championship at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield. Recent grad Adrien Dumont de Chassart joins his former teammate Michael Feagles (2021), along with two other Illinois grads in Brian Campbell (2015) and Luke Guthrie (2012). The annual Korn Ferry Tour event so close to Champaign always brings out plenty of Orange and Blue.

“The Illinois fan base is awesome,” Feagles said. “They travel well, they’ll come over from Chicago, Champaign, wherever to watch us play, which is really cool and speaks very highly of the alumni of Illinois and the fanbase in general. So I’m excited, to see Orange and Blue again, I’m excited to hear I-L-L, I-N-I again, so I’m always pumped up for this week.”

Dumont de Chassart hasn’t wasted anytime getting his pro career started, winning his first event earlier this month at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. The Belgian then followed it up finishing runner-up in his second pro event, vaulting him into the top 10 of the Korn Ferry Tour standings. The top 30 players at the end of the year earn their PGA Tour card, and Dumont de Chassart is well on his way.

Campbell (66) and Feagles (116) start the week in the top 125 of the Korn Ferry Tour standings, still looking for their first professional win. The top 156 players at the end of the season qualify for the KFT Finals, but Campbell has his sights set on a whole lot more. After earning his PGA Tour card in just his second year as a pro, Campbell has spent the past five years trying to get back.

“My goals are, let’s go try to win one,” Campbell said. “I mean I’m at the point now where I’ve had some good finishes, I need some higher ones for sure to get the job done and get in that top 30, a win would definitely help that, so that’s where my focus is and let’s keep moving forward.”

Guthrie Monday qualified into this year’s event, that runs Thursday through Sunday.