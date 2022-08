CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football has its four captains for the 2022 season. Receiver Isaiah Williams, offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, defensive back Sydney Brown and linebacker Tarique Barnes were picked by their teammates in a player vote to represent the Illini as team captains this season.

Illinois kicks off the season next Saturday, Aug. 27 with a Week Zero game against Wyoming in head coach Bret Bielema’s second season in Champaign.