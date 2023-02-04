IOWA CITY, Iowa (WCIA) — Illinois (16-7, 7-5) sent Iowa (15-8, 7-5) to the foul line 23 times in the second half where the Hawkeyes made 21 of them, enough to separate the two sides as the Illini fall on the road 81-79.

Illinois took a one point lead into halftime after Kris Murray made a three-pointer at the buzzer. For most of the opening period, Illinois rode the hot hand of Matthew Mayer who had 15 points but had to sit the final five minutes with two fouls.

Jayden Epps picked up the scoring in the second half in his first trip to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, scoring 14 of his 16 after the break. But the Illini continued to find themselves in foul trouble with the Hawkeyes getting continued looks at free throw line. Terrence Shannon Jr. fouled out, while Mayer, Ty Rodgers, and Dain Dainja each racked up four fouls in the game.

Illinois falls into a tie for third place in the Big Ten with Iowa, as this is the Hawkeyes first win in the series in six tries.