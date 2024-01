(WCIA) — Adrien Dumont de Chassart has been named the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year.

The former Illinois golfer finished third in the 2023 PGA Tour University rankings following his graduation and went on to qualify for his PGA Tour card. He was a four-time Big Ten champion and a three-time Big Ten Player of the Year in his time in Champaign.

Dumont de Chassart will make his PGA Tour debut on Thursday at the Sony Open in Hawai’i.