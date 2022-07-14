WCIA — Former Illinois baseball standout Michael Massey is getting his shot at the Big Show. The Kansas City Royals second baseman was called up to the big league club on Thursday from AAA Omaha. Massey has been on a tear since going to Triple A in May, hitting .348 in 24 games with the Storm Chasers, after starting the Double A.

Massey is one of several players called up to the big league club after Kansas City placed 10 guys on the Restricted List before the team opened up a weekend series in Toronto. The 24-year old was selected by the Royals in 2019 MLB Draft in the 4th round, No. 109 overall.