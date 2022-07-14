SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Michael Feagles is ready to show what he can do. In his first full year as a pro golfer, Feagles is making the rounds through the Korn Ferry Tour, learning the ropes of what playing on PGA Tour sanctioned events is all about.

“For me it’s just been try to take it day-by-day, week-by-week, tournament-by-tournament and just continue to get better,” Feagles said. “If I can just keep playing my game and improve on what I already have, I feel like by the end of the year I’ll be in a good spot to achieve those goals.”

Feagles’ top goal is to finish in the Top 25 of of the year long Korn Ferry Tour standings to earn a PGA Tour card. He’s got work to do with six tournaments left, starting the week 86th. After an opening round 69 at the Memorial Health Championship at Panther Creek Country Club, Feagles says he needs to make more putts to hang around for the weekend. He’s currently 97th on the tour in putting average.

“It was mainly my putter all day,” Feagles said about his score. “I made some good ones on the back nine, but just overall it’s my putting. Clean up the tee ball a little bit, but for the most part I played solid and if I kind of do the same thing, make a few putts, I’ll be fine.”

The Scottsdale, Arizona native felt right at home in Springfield, playing near his old college stomping grounds. Multiple fans yelled out, ‘I-L-L’ after Feagles rolled in a long birdie putt on the second hole.

“I love it,” he said. “When I hear the ‘I-L-L’ it’s pretty cool. To be back in this part of the country and kind of reminisce on college and how much that program and the University of Illinois meant to me, it’s fun. So I enjoy being in these neck of the woods and getting a chance to play in front of fans of Illinois.”

And he’ll look to give Illini fans something to cheer about Friday as he looks to make his seventh cut in the last 10 events.