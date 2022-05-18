CHICAGO (WCIA) — The stage is a whole lot bigger but one thing that’s stayed the same, his smile. Former Illini Kofi Cockburn was seemingly one of the happiest guys on the court Wednesday in his debut at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. He was also one of the loudest too, encouraging his fellow competitors throughout his two hours at Wintrust Arena. Cockburn was one of 76 players invited to the combine with 40+ testing and scrimmaging to try to improve their draft stock this week in front of dozens of NBA scouts.

Cockburn went through all the normal tests including several vertical jumps, shuttle drills and sprints. His best finish was 20th in the No Step Vert at 29.5 inches. There are some weaknesses his game, notably shooting from deep. He took one 3-pointer in college his freshman year and missed it, no surprise that’s not the strong point of his game. The 7-footer finished 36th in spot-up shooting, making 7 of 25. He did pop in the mid-range star drill, finishing tied for first out of five, going 14 of 25.

That’s what he’s trying to prove in the Windy City, that his game translates to the next level. Scrimmages run the next two days, we’ll get our first chance to chat with Kofi on Friday as he tries to make his dream of getting drafted a reality next month.