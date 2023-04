WCIA — It did not take long for former Illini Jayden Epps to find his new home, announcing on Twitter on Sunday night he is headed back East to play Georgetown.

The guard announced he was entering the transfer portal nearly two weeks ago. Epps stepped into a bigger role when Skyy Clark left the team midseason. He played in 31 games, making 11 starts and averging 9.5 points per game during his freshman season.