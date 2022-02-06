Former Illini DJ Richardson embracing new role as HS assistant coach

EAST PEORIA (WCIA) — After a six year professional basketball career overseas, former Illini DJ Richardson is back in Illinois and staying around the game he loves.

Richardson is in his first season as an assistant varsity coach for East Peoria High. The Peoria native and Top 15 All-Time scorer for Illinois is grateful to still be involved with the game.

Due to CoVid I couldn’t be with our guys! I’m so happy for them. They deserve it. https://t.co/FzLz2jQTTP — Dj Richardson (@djrich32) December 31, 2021

“Now I have to prepare the practice and coach guys,” says Richardson. “I’ve been a leader on most teams I’ve been on. So it’s nice being a leader and get out here an practice with the guys. They look at U of I and see I’m one of the top five 3-point shooters, they can see I won championships overseas.”

Richardson’s efforts are already helping. The Raiders are already ten games better than they were last season.