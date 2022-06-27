WCIA — Former Illini all-time great Dee Brown is getting his first chance to be a head coach. Brown was named the head coach at Roosevelt University on Monday, following five years an assistant coach at UIC.

“I’m excited and ready to get to work,” Brown said in a statement. “What I love most about Roosevelt University are the academics, the administration, the facilities, and the location in downtown Chicago. After meeting with Roosevelt’s athletics leadership team, I feel very good about the vision of the program and where it’s going.

“I’m blessed to be in this position to be a head coach in my city,” Brown continued. “Chicago taught me toughness and grit. I’m focused on culture, people, and excellence. Every day I will come to work at Roosevelt with great energy. I’m outgoing and ambitious, and I show up every day with the expectation of excellence and unbelievable drive towards competing for championships.”

After his professional career ended, the Proviso East grad was named the Director of Player Development and Alumni Relations for Illinois before resigning for personal reasons. He landed his first full-time college coaching position at UIC in 2017, where he has coached since.