Former Illini Daniel Barker transferring to Michigan State

WCIA — One of the best tight ends in Illinois football history is transferring to Michigan State. Daniel Barker announced on Monday he will suit up for the Spartans next season, after spending the past four years with the Illini.

Did It With A Voice

No Remorse, Glad I Made A Choice #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/PnfPXSFJCW — Daniel Barker (@DB9_Era) January 31, 2022

Barker visited East Lansing over the weekend, seen at the Michigan State-Michigan game. The Florida native was third on the team last season with 18 receptions for 202 receiving yards and tied for the team lead with four touchdown receptions. His five total touchdowns (4 receiving, 1 rushing) was tied for most on the team. In his career, Barker played in 44 games catching 64 passes for 827 yards and 11 touchdowns. His legacy will forever be cemented for catching the game winning pass at Michigan State in 2019 in the biggest comeback win in school history, a 37-34 victory where the Illini trailed by as many as 25 points. Michigan State visits Champaign to face Illinois on Nov. 5.