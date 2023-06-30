SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Brian Campbell briefly took the lead in the second round of the Memorial Health Championship on Friday. The former Illinois All-American carded a season-low 63 to put him in a tie for third at Panther Creek Country Club, square in contention for the weekend.

“The work’s not even close to being done,” Campbell said. “We’ve got two rounds of golf, tomorrow’s going to be bad weather again. Just stay focused and do what you can out there.”

The 2015 Illini grad had nine birdies in his second round, including four straight from holes 13-16. Campbell is one of four former Illinois players in the field, with recent grad Adrien Dumont de Chassart carding a three-under 68 on Friday. Luke Guthrie is the most experienced guy out of the Orange and Blue contingent, but had to Monday qualify into the event after losing his Korn Ferry Tour status. The Quincy native was on the cut line after 34 holes of the tournament but bogeyed his 17th hole of the day, the par 4 8th. Guthrie then missed his birdie putt on his final hole to miss the cut by one stroke.

“It’s frustrating, I’m frustrated right now,” Guthrie said. “Ninty percent of my game is good, it’s just those little scoring things that get you over the hump. Really the goal this week was to play fearless and kind of change the tide mentally.”

Guthrie has won twice previously on the Korn Ferry Tour but is currently playing without any status. The Memorial Health Championship was his first event in more than a year. Dejected but not deterred, Guthrie hopes this is the way back on the tour.

“I just played a lot of bad golf there for a while,” Guthrie said about his journey. “You’re kinda just always looking, just looking around and not looking at your target. Really like, going and getting it. I felt like I did a pretty good job of that this week.”