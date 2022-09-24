WCIA — The Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame has 15 new members, as Illini legends from all eras and sports were officially enshrined on Friday night.

Included in the Class of 2022 is former Illinois Athletic Director Ron Guenther, who held the position from 1992 to 2011. The Illini won 34 Big Ten titles across all sports under his watch, and the former Illinois football player oversaw the Memorial Stadium renovation, and many more facility improvements as he reflects on his legacy.

“I think we did some really good things. We were impoverished facility wise, so we did some good things there,” Guenther said. “Hopefully the hires that I made over the course of the time that I was here. I think we won enough, we liked to win, but the integrity component was a large part of our campaign back then as well.”

The Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame has now honored 123 athletes since being founded in 2017.