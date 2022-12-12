WCIA — Following a big win over No. 2 Texas and a disappointing loss to Penn State last week, Illinois basketball fell one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll to No. 18 on Monday.

The Longhorns fall five spots to No. 7, while Purdue takes over at the top followed by familiar foe Virginia and then UConn.

The loss to the Nittany Lions was an ugly one, and Brad Underwood was fiery in his postgame comments. He did commend one player, freshman Sencire Harris who played 20 minutes off the bench with four points and two steals.

“We have one guys that plays hard consistently, every day. Sencire plays hard every single day,” Underwood said after the game. “It doesn’t matter, hockey subs, two subs at a time, three, I was just trying to find someone that played hard. And that actually cared about trying to help us win today and not having 97 other agendas.”

Illinois has a long week to prep with finals going on during the week. They next host Alabama A&M on Saturday at 3 p.m.