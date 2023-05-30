WCIA — The Illinois men’s golf team’s dream of becoming a national champion will have to wait another year. The third-seeded Illini were beat 3-2 by No. 6 Florida State in the NCAA Championships quarterfinals Tuesday morning at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Illinois super-seniors Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl both posted 3&2 wins but those were the only two matches the Illini won, with the Seminoles posting 1UP victories in the first and fourth games, along with a 3&2 win in the fifth spot.
This was Illinois’ eighth time qualifying for match play in the 14 years of this made-for-TV format, second most in the country, but the Illini have yet to win it all. Top seed North Carolina will face No. 5 Georgia Tech in the semifinals, with No. 2 Florida taking on six-seed Florida State in the other Final Four match Tuesday afternoon. The national championship match is scheduled for Wednesday.