WCIA — The Illinois men’s golf team’s dream of becoming a national champion will have to wait another year. The third-seeded Illini were beat 3-2 by No. 6 Florida State in the NCAA Championships quarterfinals Tuesday morning at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Illinois was up at the turn, getting wins from its two fifth year seniors Kuhl and Dumont de Chassart, but the Seminoles too strong in the end

Illinois super-seniors Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl both posted 3&2 wins but those were the only two matches the Illini won, with the Seminoles posting 1UP victories in the first and fourth games, along with a 3&2 win in the fifth spot.

This was Illinois’ eighth time qualifying for match play in the 14 years of this made-for-TV format, second most in the country, but the Illini have yet to win it all. Top seed North Carolina will face No. 5 Georgia Tech in the semifinals, with No. 2 Florida taking on six-seed Florida State in the other Final Four match Tuesday afternoon. The national championship match is scheduled for Wednesday.