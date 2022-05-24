WCIA — Five Illinois baseball players are on the All-Big Ten team released on Tuesday, with Justin Janas, Branden Comia, Cam McDonald and Cole Kirschsieper all earning second team honors. Danny Doligale is a third team selection for the Illini, who are in Omaha, Nebraska getting set to open up play in the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday night.

Illinois is the No. 4 seed in the league’s first tournament since 2019 after COVID-19 canceled the previous two. The Illini face No. 5 Michigan at 9 p.m. on Wednesday on Big Ten Network.