WCIA — Five Illinois baseball players are on the All-Big Ten team released on Tuesday, with Justin Janas, Branden Comia, Cam McDonald and Cole Kirschsieper all earning second team honors. Danny Doligale is a third team selection for the Illini, who are in Omaha, Nebraska getting set to open up play in the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday night.
Illinois is the No. 4 seed in the league’s first tournament since 2019 after COVID-19 canceled the previous two. The Illini face No. 5 Michigan at 9 p.m. on Wednesday on Big Ten Network.
Player of the Year: Chris Alleyne, Maryland
Pitcher of the Year: Adam Mazur, Iowa
Freshman of the Year: Keaton Anthony, Iowa
Coach of the Year: Rob Vaughn, Maryland
All-Big Ten First Team
C – Matt Wood, Penn State
1B – Peyton Williams, Iowa
2B – Kevin Keister, Maryland
SS – Danny DiGeorgio, Rutgers
3B – Nick Lorusso, Maryland
OF – Chris Alleyne, Maryland
OF – Clark Elliott, Michigan
OF – Ryan Lasko, Rutgers
SP – Adam Mazur, Iowa
SP – Ryan Ramsey, Maryland
SP – Jason Savacool, Maryland
RP – Dale Stanavich, Rutgers
DH – CJ Valdez, Purdue
At-Large – Matt Shaw, Maryland
All-Big Ten Second Team
C – Nick Cimillo, Rutgers
1B – Justin Janas, Illinois
2B – Patrick Herrera, Northwestern
SS – Zach Dezenzo, Ohio State
3B – Branden Comia, Illinois
OF – Cam McDonald, Illinois
OF – Keaton Anthony, Iowa
OF – Ethan O’Donnell, Northwestern
SP – Cole Kirschsieper, Illinois
SP – Emmett Olson, Nebraska
SP – Jared Kollar, Rutgers
RP – Ben Beutel, Iowa
DH – Josh Spiegel, Penn State
At-Large – Luke Shliger, Maryland
All-Big Ten Third Team*
C – Matthew Ellis, Indiana
1B – Chris Brito, Rutgers
2B – Josh Kuroda-Grauer, Rutgers
SS – Mitch Jebb, Michigan State
3B – Matt Frey, Michigan
OF – Troy Schreffler Jr., Maryland
OF – Joe Stewart, Michigan
OF – Danny Doligale, Illinois
SP – Jackson Smeltz, Purdue
SP – Nathan Florence, Rutgers
SP – Nick Dean, Maryland
RP – Kyle Bischoff, Michigan State
DH – Maxwell Costes, Maryland
At-Large – Marcus Ernst, Ohio State
At-Large – Kade Kern, Ohio State
All-Big Ten Freshman Team
C – Bryan Broecker, Michigan State
1B – Brock Tibbitts, Indiana
2B – Josh Kuroda-Grauer, Rutgers
SS – Evan Goforth, Indiana
3B – Josh Pyne, Indiana
OF – Keaton Anthony, Iowa
OF – Carter Mathison, Indiana
OF – Trey Lipsey, Ohio State
SP – Sean Sullivan, Northwestern
SP – Ryan Szczepaniak, Michigan State
SP – Troy Wansing, Purdue
RP – Brody Brecht, Iowa
DH – Anthony Steele, Penn State
At-Large – Garrett Anglim, Nebraska
Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Taylor Jackson, Illinois
Tyler Doanes, Indiana
Brendan Sher, Iowa
James Heffley, Maryland
Matt Frey, Michigan
Zach Iverson, Michigan State
Andrew Wilhite, Minnesota
Brice Matthews, Nebraska
Mike Doherty, Northwestern
Brent Todys, Ohio State
Mason Mellott, Penn State
Tanner Haston, Purdue
Brad Norton, Rutgers