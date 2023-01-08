WCIA — With the 2023 Illinois football roster taking shape as the offseason goes along, the coaching staff is also starting to become clear.

Antonio Fenelus was announced as the Illini defensive backs coach before the bowl game. He takes over an impressive group for the Illini, but one that will be in transition with Devon Witherspoon headed to the NFL. Though his previous connections at Wisconsin to Bret Bielema and Aaron Henry have him feeling right at home.

“It was pretty easy man, been knowing Coach B when I was a player, played for him,” Fenelus said. “And Aaron, we played together, both from Florida. Built a tight bond when we played, stayed in touch with Coach B and Aaron over these years. When they got the chance to bring me back, they went in on me.”

Illinois still has openings at running backs coach and outside linebackers coach, with Cory Patterson and Kevin Kane following Ryan Walters to Purdue.