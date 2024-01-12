SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time on Friday, lawyers representing Terrence Shannon Jr. and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign came together in federal court in Springfield.

On Monday, Shannon sued the university to end his suspension after he was suspended from all team activities following a rape charge in Kansas.

In court, Judge Colleen Lawless heard from both sides. She reviewed the documents beforehand, heard arguments from the lawyers and decided she needed more deliberation time to make a ruling.

Shannon was in the courtroom, along with teammates Justin Harmon, Coleman Hawkins, Marcus Domask, Luke Goode and Quincy Guerrier in the crowd. Head Coach Brad Underwood and Athletic Director Josh Whitman were not seen in court.

In a brief statement to WCIA, Robin Kaler, the university’s Associate Chancellor of Strategic Communications and Marketing, said the university appreciates the opportunity to present their response to Shannon’s lawsuit and is awaiting Lawless’ decision.

