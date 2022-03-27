ARHTUR (WCIA) — It was a big week for Illini football besides getting back on the practice field, as Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond junior Kaden Feagin committed to Illinois over Iowa and Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Feagin is the first player from the Class of 2023 to choose the Illini. That was important to the running back, he wanted to be the first one and hopes his decision helps send a message to the rest of the in-state recruits being pursued by the Illini.

“Just to lead the class, show everybody in the state in my class this is a place to go,” says Feagin. “Hopefully it says let’s get this show on the road, start this. I mean we could make a great team, we got a lot of talent in the state. Seeing players like Ayo Dosunmu and all them be great, it shows you that it is possible and it helps the team like it helped the basketball team.”